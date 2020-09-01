News

Buhari condoles with Lamido of Adamawa, Atiku over passing of Khadija Musdafa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family.
In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president condoled with the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa and the entire Emirate Council.
He also condoled with the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who lost a mother-in-law, believing Khadija’s investment of love and kindness would always be remembered and appreciated.
President Buhari noted, with sympathy, that Hajiya’s large-heartedness and accommodating spirit created a home for everyone, without discrimination, and her dedication to her husband left a legacy of loyalty and service.
The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort her loved ones.
The deceased was the wife of the late Lamido, Dr Aliyu Mustapha.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court overrules suit challenging Ekiti PDP Ward Congress election

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The suit challenging the outcome of conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Ekiti State, by the National Working Committee (NWC) was dismissed yesterday, by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. It was gathered that the outcome of the judgement brought out a temporary relief to the ward Chairmen that emerged […]
News

Buhari unhappy with ‘bitter, unnecessary quarrels in APC’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is “often embroiled in bitter, and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles”. He regretted that the ugly development has led to the party losing governorship and legislative seats. Buhari spoke while inaugurating the Executive, Legislative Party Consultative Committee at the Council Chamber of […]
News

Buhari approves renewal of appointment of 12 non-career Ambassadors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, he stated: “The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after announcement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: