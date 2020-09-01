Buhari condoles with Lamido of Adamawa, Atiku over passing of Khadija Musdafa

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president condoled with the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa and the entire Emirate Council.

He also condoled with the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who lost a mother-in-law, believing Khadija’s investment of love and kindness would always be remembered and appreciated.

President Buhari noted, with sympathy, that Hajiya’s large-heartedness and accommodating spirit created a home for everyone, without discrimination, and her dedication to her husband left a legacy of loyalty and service.

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort her loved ones.

The deceased was the wife of the late Lamido, Dr Aliyu Mustapha.

Like this: Like Loading...