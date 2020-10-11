Buhari condoles with Yar’Adua’s family on death of mother-in-law

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled

with the family of Yar’Adua on

the passing of Hajiya Rabi, mother in-law of

his late friend and classmate, General Shehu

Musa Yar’Adua, describing her demise as a

sad loss.

According to a statement made available to

newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam

Garba Shehu, the President, who was

in Kaduna for the graduation ceremonies

of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA),

took time away from official schedule to

visit the Yar’Adua family house where he

was received by Hajiya Binta Yar’Adua, the

late General’s widow and daughter of the

deceased.

Buhari said the late Hajiya Rabi lived a useful

life worthy of emulation, leaving behind

an indelible mark in the lives of the many

that came close to her.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good

deeds.

Like this: Like Loading...