Buhari condoles with Yar’Adua’s family on death of mother-in-law

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled
with the family of Yar’Adua on
the passing of Hajiya Rabi, mother in-law of
his late friend and classmate, General Shehu
Musa Yar’Adua, describing her demise as a
sad loss.
According to a statement made available to
newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam
Garba Shehu, the President, who was
in Kaduna for the graduation ceremonies
of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA),
took time away from official schedule to
visit the Yar’Adua family house where he
was received by Hajiya Binta Yar’Adua, the
late General’s widow and daughter of the
deceased.
Buhari said the late Hajiya Rabi lived a useful
life worthy of emulation, leaving behind
an indelible mark in the lives of the many
that came close to her.
He prayed to Allah to accept her good
deeds.