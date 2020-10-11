News

Buhari condoles with Yar’Adua’s family on death of mother-in-law

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled
with the family of Yar’Adua on
the passing of Hajiya Rabi, mother in-law of
his late friend and classmate, General Shehu
Musa Yar’Adua, describing her demise as a
sad loss.

 

According to a statement made available to
newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam
Garba Shehu, the President, who was
in Kaduna for the graduation ceremonies
of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA),
took time away from official schedule to
visit the Yar’Adua family house where he
was received by Hajiya Binta Yar’Adua, the
late General’s widow and daughter of the
deceased.

 

Buhari said the late Hajiya Rabi lived a useful
life worthy of emulation, leaving behind
an indelible mark in the lives of the many
that came close to her.

 

He prayed to Allah to accept her good
deeds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC in disarray, Buni’s leadership extension of Oshiomhole’s APC NWC –Sen. Marafa

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

Senator Kabir Marafa has been at daggers drawn with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since the run up to the 2019 general election. A squabble that saw the party lose everything to the opposition PDP in Zamfara state. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, the former Zamfara Central senator does not believe that anything […]
News

INEC: 13 parties to contest Oct. 31 by-elections

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 13 out of 18 existing political parties in the country have notified it of intention to participate in the October 31 legislative byelections. The commission however, disclosed that the number of the byelections has increased from 12 to 14 with the notification of vacancies by Speakers of Enugu […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, NASS leadership confer on electricity tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the proposed increase in electricity tariff. Osinbajo heads the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group.   The National Assembly had, on Monday, said its leadership had agreed with the DisCos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: