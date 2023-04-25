Buhari Condoles With Yusuf Alli On Mother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with veteran Journalist, Yusuf Alli, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Odee, the mother of Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor of The Nation Newspapers saying that her philanthropic efforts will continue to mark her legacy through generations going forward.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a message to the veteran leader of the journalism community in Abuja, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family members to take solace in the good record left behind by their mother.

The President said: “The deceased will be remembered for filling people’s lives with happiness and joy. Condolences to Yusuf Alli and the rest of the family and her ad- mirers. May her soul rest in peace.”