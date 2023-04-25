News

Buhari Condoles With Yusuf Alli On Mother’s Death

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with veteran Journalist, Yusuf Alli, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Odee, the mother of Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor of The Nation Newspapers saying that her philanthropic efforts will continue to mark her legacy through generations going forward.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a message to the veteran leader of the journalism community in Abuja, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family members to take solace in the good record left behind by their mother.

The President said: “The deceased will be remembered for filling people’s lives with happiness and joy. Condolences to Yusuf Alli and the rest of the family and her ad- mirers. May her soul rest in peace.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

McPherson varsity produces 10 first-class graduates

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Sola Adeyemo

Ten students of the McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, will graduate at the school’s 7th convocation ceremony with first-class. According to Vice Chancellor Prof. Francis Igbasan, a total of 107 will graduate on Saturday. He said 57 graduates made Second Class Upper, 32 Second Class Lower and eight got Third Class. The institution is […]
News Top Stories

KADUNA TRAIN KIDNAP: Why we won’t deploy lethal force to rescue train kidnap victims, by Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he declined from adopting the option of deploying lethal military force for the rescue of the remaining victims of the Kaduna train kidnap because of its potential collateral damage. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday at a meeting with the representatives of the victims of the Kaduna train abduction at […]
News

EU, UNICEF provide mental health support for 5,129 out-of-school children in Borno

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…task parties in the conflict to protect pupils Through the European Union (EU)-funded Support to Early Recovery and Resilience Project, at least 5,129 conflict-affected out-of-school children in Borno State, north-east Nigeria are currently receiving services including mental health support in safe spaces to strengthen their well-being, resilience, literacy skills and self-reliance. To this end, UNICEF, […]

