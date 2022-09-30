Buhari confers national honour on Opeyemi Bamidele

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of a national honour on the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on October 11, in Abuja. In a statement issued by Bamidele’s Media Office, stating that the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, who also doubles as the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum in the 9th Assembly, is listed among the recipients of the 2022 National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

The letter which conveyed the award of honour to Bamidele was signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Government Affairs, Senator George Akume, on September 16. The letter reads thus: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the national honours on you, in the rank of CON, Commander of the Order of the Niger.

“The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9am.” Bamidele is the Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, and was a Member of the 7th House of Representatives between June 2011 to June 2015) where he served as the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Budget and Research. He also served as Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State between July 2007 and February 2011.

