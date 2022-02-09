Buhari confers NNOM award on three Nigerian scholars

…recipients get N10m eac

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for years 2020 and 2021 on three Nigerians who distinguished themselves in the field of medicine and science.

He expressed the belief that Nigeria’s collective future rests on active participation in science and technology.

The recipients, Dr. Oluyinka Olurotimi Olutoye, Medicine (2020); the late Professor Charles Ejike Chidume, Science (2020) and Professor Godwin O. Samuel Ekhaguere, Science (2021), were rewarded with N10 million each.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said he was very proud to welcome the new laureates to the presti gious league of highly honoured citizens, adding that the nation would continue to celebrate and trumpet the scholars’ achievements as a shining example worthy of emulation by the upcoming young men and women in the country.

‘’Please endeavour, at all times, to serve as beacons of hope and aspiration for the younger generation of Nigerians, reminding them that our survival and collective future as a nation ultimately rests on our being active participants in global developmental efforts, especially in science and technology,’’ he told the recipients.

The President noted that since the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) was established 43 years ago, the addition of the three recipients would bring the total number of recipients to only 79, confirming the high standards of the award and the undeniable testimony of the strict adherence to quality and the merit-driven evaluation procedure for selecting laureates.

