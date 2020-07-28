News

Buhari congratulates Adesina over not-guilty-verdict of AfDB probe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who has been cleared of allegations of favouritism levelled against him by some whistle-blowers.
A report earlier today by an international news organisation, Bloomberg, said Adesina had been cleared by an independent panel set up to review the clean bill given to him by the bank probe, following the allegations.
The panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson said it was “satisfied” with the findings of the bank probe initiated after unidentified whistle-blower accused Adesina of handing contracts to acquaintances and appointing relatives to strategic positions in the Abidjan-based lender.
President Buhari, in a tweet Tuesday night said Adesina’s exoneration is a clear validation of his competence and integrity.
“The clearing of @akin_adesina, of all the allegations against him, further validates his competence and integrity to lead the African Development Bank.
“Nigeria rejoices with him on this development. Congratulations!” Buhari tweeted.

