Buhari congratulates Awolowo on election as TPO W/A President

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, on his election as President of National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member states.
The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Awolowo’s unanimous election was a testament to the confidence reposed in him, and in Nigeria, by Chief Executive Officers of trade promotion organisations in West Africa.
He urged him to serve to the best of his ability, and do the country proud.
The President noted that an ECOWAS TPO Network holds great possibilities for Nigeria and the sub-region in the areas of exchange of commercial information and business opportunities, adding that the domiciling of the Secretariat in Abuja would open vistas of opportunities for Nigeria.
He wished Awolowo well in his new assignment, expressing confidence that Nigeria and ECOWAS would benefit a lot from his expertise in trade promotions.

