Buhari congratulates Biden on US 245th Independence Day

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

…shows interest in progress in U.S/African ties

 

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined his United States of America (US) counterpart, Joe Biden, the government and people as they commemorate the special day as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

 

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President noted with delight how the Biden administration was working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges including racism and especially the coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

 

It added that Buhari was keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration was making progress in its efforts to improve US-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

 

Buhari expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of the two countries and their peoples

