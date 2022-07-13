Buhari congratulates BUA’s Chairman on reappointment as President, France-Nigeria Business Council

Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on his reappointment as President of the France- Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Buhari commended Rabiu for his pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago, and for retaining the trust and confidence of members of the strategic council. The President acknowledged with delight that less than one year of Rabiu’s leadership the Council has recorded appreciable progress in plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, BUA’s partnership with Axes France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom State, among others. He assured the chairman of BUA and pioneer president of the Council of Federal Government’s unflinching support as top business leaders continue to build strategic partnerships aimed at improving business relations between the two countries, as well as supporting the economic programme of government in the areas of infrastructural development, agriculture, power, job and wealth creation.
