Buhari congratulates Itsekiris over coronation of 21st Olu of Warri

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated all Itsekiris home and abroad, as Prince Tsola Emiko gets installed as the 21st Olu of Warri today. The President lauded the Kingdom for overcoming the issues that arose after the initial appointment of the Olu-designate, urging that any outstanding matters should be amicably resolved in the interest of peace and tranquility. As a Western-trained political scientist, and management expert, Buhari counselled the new Olu to use his gift and intellect to serve his people, noting the peaceful disposition of Itsekiris to peace in the Niger Delta region, and the country in general. The President prayed that the new epoch will consolidate on the peace, progress and prosperity of all members of the Warri Kingdom.

