Buhari congratulates new British PM, Liz Truss

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, on her assumption of the trusted position of leadership. In a release yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, whose antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy would further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations. He affirmed that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remained strong, positive and mutually beneficial, while working with Prime Minister Liz Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries. The President appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours. Meanwhile, Liz Truss has started appointing her new cabinet hours after becoming prime minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been named chancellor, James Cleverly is Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman is Home Secretary. Therese Coffey is the new Health Secretary and Deputy PM For the first time, not a single white man will occupy one of the “great offices of state” – PM, Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Chancellor. Prominent backers of Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak are out of a job, including Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps. Earlier Truss said that her government would “transform Britain into an aspiration nation” and that “together we can ride out the storm”.
