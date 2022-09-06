Buhari congratulates new British PM, Liz Truss

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, on her assumption of the trusted position of leadership.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, whose antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy would further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

He affirmed that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remained strong, positive and mutually beneficial, while working with Prime Minister Liz Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

The President appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

