Buhari congratulates Nigerian-Americans on victories at US midterm polls

Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in the United States midterm elections. Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya Tish Naghise and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts in Georgia. Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, Esther Agbaje was reelected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr. Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the US House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina on Wednesday, Buhari thanked them for their support and partnerships, over the years, with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States. Restating his support for every Nigerian excelling at home and abroad, the President believes that compatriots who succeed in good causes are assets to the nation and the continent, noting that their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated.

 

Our Reporters

