2023 Elections News Top Stories

Buhari Congratulates Tinubu, Says You’re Best For The Job

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)
Following the electoral victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect in Saturday’s election, President Muhammadu Buhari has joined a host of other world leaders to congratulate Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential poll.
Congratulating Tinubu as his successor and the best man for the job, President Buhari in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Garba Shehu said, “I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job.
“I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.
“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.
“Within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in our country. Never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle. In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation changed colour. Some of you may have noticed my home state among them.
“The winning candidate did not carry his own home state either. That happens during a competitive election. Votes and those that cast them cannot be taken for granted. Each must be earned. Competition is good for our democracy. There is no doubt that people’s decision has been rendered in the results we look at today.

“That is not to say the exercise was without fault. For instance, there were technical problems with the electronic transmission of the results. Of course, there will be areas that need work to bring further transparency and credibility to the voting procedure.

“However, none of the issues registered represents a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections.

“I know some politicians and candidates may not agree with this view. That too is fine. If any candidate believes they can prove the fraud they claim is committed against them, then bring forward the evidence.

“If they cannot, then we must conclude that the election was indeed the people’s will – no matter how hard that may be for the losers to accept. If they feel the need to challenge, please take it to the courts, not to the streets.

“However, to do the latter means they are not doing it in the interest of the people, but rather to inflame, to put people in harm’s way and all for personal, selfish gains.

“After a degree of polarization that necessarily accompanies any election, it is now time to come together and act responsibly. I call on all candidates to remember the peace pledge they signed just days before the election. Do not undermine the credibility of INEC. Let us now move forward as one. The people have spoken.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Leaked video: Sanction Gambari, Oshiomhole for anti-democratic activities, PDP tells US, UK

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The issue of leaked video discussion between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has refused to settle. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Tuesday called for the arrest of the duo for planning to unleash violence during the […]
News

David Weisburd: how venture capital could be the answer to your startup’s struggles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anyone starting a new business faces the same problem: figuring out how to raise its first funding. In fact, many new business ideas never gain traction because they can’t secure enough financing. As someone with firsthand experience, David Weisburd understands the struggles facing startups, as Head of Venture Capital at 10X Capital. He sheds light […]
News

Subsidy: Senate mobilises security agencies against fuel smugglers

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

*Parleys Customs, Immigration, DSS, NSCDC *Seeks tighter border surveillance President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, kick started a high level consultation with paramilitary security agencies to explore new ways of combating fuel smuggling at Nigeria’s borders with other countries. Addressing the inaugural meeting held with the leadership of the agencies, Lawan said the move […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica