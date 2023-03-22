Buhari Congratulates Tony Elumelu At 60

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated the Chairman of UBA Plc, Tony Elumelu on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Hailing the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa Group, Buhari said the distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist has brought honour and pride to Nigeria and Africa.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari shared the joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur ranked among the world’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time.

Buhari, who also rejoiced with the Elumelu on the milestone, saluted the honour and pride that he had brought to Nigeria and Africa with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training with a focus on raising a generation of entrepreneurs.

He said Elumelu’s benevolence typified his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.

Buhari appreciated the combination of youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realizing dreams that the entrepreneur continually projects, graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

He joined family members, particularly Elumelu’s wife, Awele, in thanksgiving to God for all the resourcefulness and impact with a brighter future ahead.

Buhari prayed for long life, good health and wisdom for the humanitarian and chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation.

