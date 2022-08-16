News Top Stories

Buhari congratulates William Ruto as Kenya’s President

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the August 9, general election.

The President, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, also commended the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections, which once again demonstrated that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.

According to him, Nigeria valued Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

While wishing Deputy President Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, the President said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as enhancing peace and security on the continent, democracy, and greater economic prosperity and social development.

 

He also hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya in the past nine years and the profound legacies of his administration on infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms and tourism as well as strong influence and support on regional security.

 

