Buhari consoles Sen. Musa on father’s loss

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to Senator Sani Mohammed Musa and members of his family on the death of their father, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa (Iyan Minna). In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President described as shocking the death of the thoroughbred civil servant, who devoted his life of service and honesty to the development of the Northern Region, working in different parts and capacities during his career in government. “Iyan Minna was a committed civil servant, who exhibited the values of discipline, integrity and devotion wherever he found himself, he will surely be missed,” he said. He recalled that his tour of duty took him to Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe, Sokoto and Minna, his immediate community where he distinguished himself and left his footprints. The President urged the children and other family members to take solace in the life of service and integrity, which the late Tanko Bawa lived and uphold his memory by continuing the good works he left behind. He prayed that Allah would forgive his sins and reward him with Aljannah.

FG spends N50bn monthly to subsidise electricity

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson

Minister: DisCos must replace faulty transformers, others Over N50 billion is being spent monthly as subsidy on electricity by the Federal Government, Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, has said.The minister spoke while playing host to the Guild of Actors and Film Producers (Kannywood) in his office in Abuja yesterday. “Worried by the incessant complaints […]
Kogi police arrest anti-Buhari group in Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State police command yesterday confirmed the arrest of two people alleged to have instigated a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, carrying out a smear campaign against President Buhari in Lokoja. […]
N’Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and prepared to leave the country Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala […]

