News

Buhari consoles Wabara over wife’s death

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, ove the death of his wife, Felicia. Mrs Wabara passed on April 10 aged 69, after a protracted illness.

 

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged the former Senate President, children, grandchildren and family members left by the departed to take solace in the quality of life led by Mrs Wabara, a devoted wife, committed mother, and a devout Christian.

 

Buhari said: “Naturally, it would be painful, but I pray that God will give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Although a native of Ogwa, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mrs Wabara was born in Kafanchan, Kaduna State

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu, Fayemi absent as S’West APC leaders demand true federalism

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West, yesterday, met in Lagos to deliberate and addressed major national issues including insecurity and the agitation for the Yoruba nation by some individuals and groups in the region and the country.   The meeting, which held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, was convened by […]
News

FG votes N100bn for wage adjustment in MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has earmarked N100 billon in 2021 Budget to offset public service wage adjustment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.   The amount, according to budget breakdown posted by Budget Office, is to cater for promotion arrears, salary increases and payment of severance benefits.   The government, in addition, plans to […]
News

Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.   He made this known on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica