Buhari consoles Wabara over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, ove the death of his wife, Felicia. Mrs Wabara passed on April 10 aged 69, after a protracted illness.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged the former Senate President, children, grandchildren and family members left by the departed to take solace in the quality of life led by Mrs Wabara, a devoted wife, committed mother, and a devout Christian.

Buhari said: “Naturally, it would be painful, but I pray that God will give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Although a native of Ogwa, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mrs Wabara was born in Kafanchan, Kaduna State

