Buhari counsels CSO’s daughter, Amina, on trust, respect at wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari has counseled his Chief Security Officer’s daughter, Amina Idris Ahmed and her partner, Hayatuddeen Mustapha Abba, to build the foundation of their marriage on trust and respect for each other.
According to a statement made available to newsmen Saturday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, represented at the wedding in Kano by a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), urged the couple to “treat the other person in the same way you wish to be treated.”
He wished them a successful marriage.
The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, gave out the hand of the bride in marriage.
The delegation also included the Minister of Water Resources and Galadiman Kazaure, Engineer Suleiman Adamu; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba; the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; the State House Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure and the Personal Assistant, Office of the President, Sabi’u Tunde Yusuf.
Others were the Chief Personal Security Officer to the President, DCP Aliyu Abubakar Musa; Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar; and the Special Assistant to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Engineer Nuhu Dauda.

