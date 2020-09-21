News Top Stories

Buhari counsels Obaseki, restates commitment to free polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Obaseki to show grace and humility in victory just as he restated his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the country.

 

The President, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done.

 

Obaseki had polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Pro-gressives Congress (APC) who scored 223,619 votes in a tension soaked governorship poll.

 

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Buhari said: “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

 

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

 

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

 

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly

