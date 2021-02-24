Buhari: Cyber terrorists use internet to cause fear

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged stakeholders in the country to endeavour to use internet and cyberspace to the advancement of national security and economic progression.

The President made the call yesterday at the launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari called for an overhaul of the national strategy on cyber security, urging more emphasis on exploring the internet for economic growth opportunities, enhancement of knowledge and mitigation of crime.

“I urge the National Security Adviser (NSA) to continue to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that our internet and cyberspace are used for the enhancement of national security and economic progression.

“I am confident that, together, we can pave the way for the creation of new opportunities to usher Nigeria into a bright future driven by a prosperous cyberspace and digital economy,” he said.

With the launch of National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 in March 2020; National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2020 – 2030; National Identity Programme, Treasury Single Account and Bank Verification Number schemes, the President noted that the government had taken some major policy decisions to increase penetration of the internet in the daily lives of citizens, particularly for the utilitarian purpose.

“All these initiatives serve as enablers for tackling many of the economic and security challenges facing our country while also providing us with the platform to improve accountability and transparency in our unwavering resolve to tackle corruption.

“However, like many other countries across the globe, the growth and development of the internet is accompanied by significant problems. We are witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals, online financial fraudsters and cyber terrorists who use the internet to cause apprehension,” the President said.

He added that the internet and social media have witnessed a surge for propagation of hate speech, fake news, seditious and treasonable messages, as well as the risks of breaches to personal information and government sensitive data. “It is almost impossible to overstate the challenges. Some global events such as the rapid emergence of new technologies, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the advent of 5G technology, have further widened the scope and diversification of these cyber threats.

“In October 2020, we all witnessed an escalation in the use of the social media for dissemination of subversive messages and incitement of violence which played a part in heightening tensions, causing unrest and spurring widespread acts of looting and destruction across the country,” he said.

He, however, pointed out that the government had, in recent years, been proactive in ensuring progressive use of internet. In his remarks at the event, the NSA, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said there had been a surge in the use of internet, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown around the world, with increasing waves of crimes, irregular migration and threats to border security.

