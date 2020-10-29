News

Buhari, Danjuma parley

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with former Minister of Defence, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma (rtd), at the State House, Abuja. The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House correspondents as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the ongoing critical consultations with major stakeholders in the country aimed at finding lasting solutions to the nation’s security and socio-economic challenges. The president had, on October 23, presided over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The former leaders who participated in the meeting virtually from their homes included Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan. Buhari had also met with members of the nation’s security and intelligence community, on October 22 in Abuja, and later addressed the nation on the #EndSARS protests embarked upon by some aggrieved youths in the country.

