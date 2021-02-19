Buhari death rumour: Court Martial frees General, two years after

A Special Court Martial sitting at the Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, has discharged and acquitted Brig Gen LYM Hassan, over allegations of spreading false rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported death in 2017. This happened when President Buhari was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in London, the United Kingdom (UK). The one-star General with (N/7826), was also alleged to have demanded a $600,000 bribe from a defence contractor.

Military sources informed New Telegraph that the Special Court Martial was inaugurated and started sitting on 20 March 2019. Apart from the President, Maj Gen KO Ogundele, other members of court included Maj Gen M. Bashir and Maj Gen SE Udounwa.

The embattled General, who was tried on a twocount charge, was successfully represented by Major Femi Oyebanji (rtd), who was able to convince the special court martial that the prosecution didn’t prove its case against his client beyond reasonable doubt. Oyebanji led Maj (Dr) AFK Adasu rtd for the defenc “The special court martial in its ruling read by Maj Gen Ogundele agreed with the defence counsel and held that the failure in the appearance of a very vital witness who was the nominal complainant was fatal as his appearance would have aided the court in arriving at a more informed decision. Thus there was genuine doubt in the mind of the court”, one of the sources said in confidence.

Like this: Like Loading...