Buhari declares full scale war against bandits, terrorists in Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared major military operations against the bandits and Boko Haram terrorists plying their trades in Niger State, North Central Nigeria.

According to a release by his spokesman, Shehu Garba, the President gave the order in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s Armed Forces.

Niger State has suffered attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theatres of war in the North Western and North Eastern parts of the country.

Buhari, in a directive to the Defence Headquarters a few days ago asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the state and give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, the President said: “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the state following recent security incidents.”

He reiterated that security remained a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies could the government surmount that challenge.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen, support and cooperate with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” Buhari stressed.

