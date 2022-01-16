News

Buhari declares full scale war against bandits, terrorists in Niger

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comments Off on Buhari declares full scale war against bandits, terrorists in Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared major military operations against the bandits and Boko Haram terrorists plying their trades in Niger State, North Central Nigeria.

According to a release by his spokesman, Shehu Garba, the President gave the order in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s Armed Forces.

Niger State has suffered attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theatres of war in the North Western and North Eastern parts of the country.

Buhari, in a directive to the Defence Headquarters a few days ago asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the state and give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, the President said: “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the state following recent security incidents.”

He reiterated that security remained a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies could the government surmount that challenge.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen, support and cooperate with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” Buhari stressed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CAN to NSCIA: You’re promoting bad governance, injustice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) of promoting bad governance and injustice in the country.   This came as the Association insisted it has no form of hatred for Islam or Muslims, as perceived by the Council, as a result of its cry […]
News

Drug trafficker excretes 1.750kg cocaine after arrest at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Madrid, Spain-bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4th April, 2021 has reportedly excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million. Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 […]
News

COVID-19 Fumigation: RATTAWU seeks protection of environment, work places

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over possible effects the unavoidable fumigation of public places occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic may portend, the Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has called for adequate protection of the environment and workplaces. A statement signed by the President RATTAWU, Kabir Tsanni and the General Secretary of the Union, Akpausoh […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica