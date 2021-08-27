Buhari declares N287bn as NNPC’s net profit in year 2020

…orders timely publication of audited financial statements

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared N287 billion as the profit after tax for the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the year 2020. This was disclosed Thursday in a release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The President, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, also directed the corporation to timely publish the Audited Financial Statement in line with the requirements of the law. Buhari said the declaration of the financial position of the NNPC was in line with his government’s pledge to ensure transparency in its operations. He pointed out that his public declaration of the nation’s oil giant’s financial position was the first since the establishment of the Corporation in the last 44 years.

He said: “I am pleased to announce the declaration of Profit after Tax of two hundred and eighty seven billion naira (N287 billion) in Year 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. This is sequel to the completion of the statutory Annual Audit exercise for Year 2020.

“The NNPC losses were reduced from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019 and the even tual declaration of Net Profit in Year 2020 for the first time in its 44-year history. “This development is consistent with this administration’s commitment to ensuring prudent management of resources and maximization of value for the Nigerian people from their natural resources. “I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to timely publish the Audited Financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions. “I congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation and look forward to greater value creation for the Nigerian people.”

