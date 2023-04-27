News

Buhari Decorates CPSO With New Rank

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, and other security officers and personnel on the excellent work put in towards ensuring his safety and that of his family.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President while speaking at a short event yesterday in the State House, to decorate the CPSO with his new rank of Police Commissioner, said he was very impressed by the officer’s “loyalty and for my personal security.

Serving me is very difficult.” He commended the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba for the “correctness” of his decision to elevate the erstwhile Deputy Commissioner of Police to the full rank of a Commissioner, saying, “I am very pleased with his record.”

The President charged the newly promoted officer to always remember his training and to exhibit sensitivity while carrying out his duty in his new position.

