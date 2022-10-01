News Top Stories

Buhari decries low level trade among African countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried low level of trade among African countries, urging leaders to demonstrate a higher level of commitment to tackle the slow pace of physical integration, political cooperation and tariff barriers that inhibit business integration. Buhari said this yesterday, while addressing the second African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AFSNET) Conference organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the secretariat of AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

Buhari, who lamented that intra-regional trade accounted for a very tiny fraction of total trade in Africa, said “We have to understand that if this new drive towards a continental free trade area is to succeed, we must demonstrate a higher level of commitment to tackle the slow pace of physical integration due to geographic and political fragmentations, the pace of political cooperation, and difficult tariff and non- tariff barriers that inhibit business integration. “I am firmly convinced that with the right collaborative action, we will be able to record a much stronger pace of transformation. “Through shared knowledge, innovation and creativity, we will be better able to cater for the needs of the African continent’s population of over 1.4 billion people.”

He urged the Conference to use the network and support provided by pan-African institutions as a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and skills. The Nigerian leader commended the organizers of the conference for demonstrating innovative thinking by taking the AfCFTA to the grassroots, lauding the President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, and his team for committing US$250 million as seed capital towards the establishment of the AFSNET. The President also recognised the support of the Secretariat of the AfCFTA and the role of its Secretary General, Wamkele Mene, in organizing the conference in Abuja while underscoring the critical role of the African Union Commission to the development of Africa. In separate messages at the event Governor Fayemi, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo and the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank, Prof Benedict Oramah welcomed the need for deliberate action to remedy the continued reliance of Africa on external trade partners, noting that the AfCFTA provides the platform to do that.

 

