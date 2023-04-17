Buhari decries Sudan crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the on-going crisis that erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, between the military and a powerful paramilitary organisation, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as unfortunate. The President spoke yesterday during a visit to him by the Transitional President of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said the fighting that claimed tens of lives was unwelcome. The two leaders reviewed the unfortunate situation and called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides to stop fighting and negotiate. “The situation in Sudan is unfortunate,” said the President, adding that Sudan deserved peace after all that it had gone through in the past. He commended the Chadian leader for his “efforts to see a calming down, and for them to live peacefully. But you have to keep trying.” Deby-Itno told Buhari that the situation in Sudan was worrisome. “Unfortunately, if not arrested, it will have serious repercussions on neighbouring countries,” Deby-Itno added. As for the steps his country took in response to the crisis, Derby-Itno said: “We have closed our borders to Sudan and reinforced our security.