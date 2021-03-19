Buhari demands periodic reports on $890m health grant

Determined to checkmate possible misuse of $890million donation by Global Fund to help Nigeria fight HIV-AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to submit periodic report on its utilization to his office.

The President issued the directive yesterday at the virtual launch of the $890 million grant for the period of 2021 to 2023, which would also support establishment of resilient and sustainable systems for health in the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President also assured the donors that the grant would be put to judicious use while stressing that his administration had zero tolerance for corruption and inefficient use of resources.

He said: “In this regard, I hereby direct the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire to set up an accountability framework to monitor the use of this fund and provide periodic performance reports to my office.” The President, who assured donor agencies and development partners of judicious use of the grant, said the funding would complement investments in the health sector, help curb new infections and reduce HIV-AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria-related morbidity and mortality. “It is my wish that in the next three years, these three diseases are taken much further down the path of elimination,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...