News

Buhari departs Abuja for AU Summit in Equatorial Guinea  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, where he will take part in the African Union (AU) Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the summit will specifically focus on security.

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

The statement reads: “The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

President Buhari urges closer collaboration to tackle economic challenges in West Africa

“At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.

“President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

“On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.”

Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

The President is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The President’s Chopper lifted off from the State House helipad at about 03:30 pm for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Group lobbies govs, NASS members, APC stakeholders for Osinbajo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A group, Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) is now lobbying highlyplaced All Progressives Congress (APC) members to join its efforts towards mobilizing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Acknowledged copies of a three-page letter from the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and other top party […]
News

e-transmission: INEC doesn’t need NASS’ approval –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not need the approval of the National  Assembly on electronic transmission of election results. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, in a statement, said the existing Electoral Act and the Constitution give  Assembly on electronic transmission of election results.   PDP […]
News

Fayemi welcomes first baby of the year with gifts

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday presented baby materials and cash gifts to the first and second babies of the year 2021 in the state. Erelu Fayemi while presenting the gifts to the parents of the babies at the stateowned hospitals in Ado-Ekiti and Ikole-Ekiti, said the state government would continue to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica