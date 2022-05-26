Buhari departs Abuja for AU Summit in Equatorial Guinea  

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, where he will take part in the African Union (AU) Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the summit will specifically focus on security.

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

The statement reads: “The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

“At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.

“President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

“On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.”

Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

The President is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The President’s Chopper lifted off from the State House helipad at about 03:30 pm for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

