Buhari departs Abuja for medical check-up in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.

The president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m before embarking on the London trip on Sunday.

 

