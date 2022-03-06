Buhari departs Abuja for medical check-up in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.

The president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m before embarking on the London trip on Sunday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...