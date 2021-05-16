News Top Stories

Buhari departs for AFS in Paris, to meet Macron on security, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari will today leave for Paris, France on a 4-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit in Paris, France.

 

The summit to be hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will focus on review of African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Summit is expected to draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

 

Buhari is also scheduled to meet the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid- 19, with more research and vaccines.

 

Before returning to Nigeria, the President will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

 

Accompanying the President to the summit are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

 

Others are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. Meanwhile, the President on Thursday phoned his Turkish counterpart, Tecep Tayyep Erdoğan, expressing satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between Nigeria and Turkey.

 

Buhari, in the conversation, called for greater Turkish participation in the economy and the humanitarian efforts in the Northeast. He used the occasion to, on behalf of himself, the government and people of Nigeria, to extend a sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to Erdoğan and the people of Turkey.

 

The two leaders expressed their earnest desire for peace and stability to reign in the world, and for an end to all ongoing conflicts as well as the COVID-19 pandemic

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okowa congratulates Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their inauguration for a second term. In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba yesterday, Okowa described Governor Obaseki’s emergence for another term in office as epochmaking, even as he […]
News

ECCIMA holds 32nd Enugu Int’l trade fair

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday pleaded with the federal government to rise to its responsibilities of fully developing the Fair Complex the way it did to its counterparts in Lagos and Kaduna states. Presidentof ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, who made the call while briefing journalists on activities for […]
News

Ebonyi: Egwu, two other senators, Rep member shun PDP congress

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI

*Umahi: ‘There should be no tension in my state’ The three senators from Ebonyi State at the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and a House of Reps member also elected on the platform, on Sunday shunned the state congress of the party in which new leaders of the party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica