Buhari departs for AFS in Paris, to meet Macron on security, others

President Muhammmadu Buhari will today leave for Paris, France on a 4-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit in Paris, France.

The summit to be hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will focus on review of African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Summit is expected to draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

Buhari is also scheduled to meet the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid- 19, with more research and vaccines.

Before returning to Nigeria, the President will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

Accompanying the President to the summit are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Others are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. Meanwhile, the President on Thursday phoned his Turkish counterpart, Tecep Tayyep Erdoğan, expressing satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between Nigeria and Turkey.

Buhari, in the conversation, called for greater Turkish participation in the economy and the humanitarian efforts in the Northeast. He used the occasion to, on behalf of himself, the government and people of Nigeria, to extend a sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to Erdoğan and the people of Turkey.

The two leaders expressed their earnest desire for peace and stability to reign in the world, and for an end to all ongoing conflicts as well as the COVID-19 pandemic

