Buhari departs for AU summit in E’Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed the country to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The summit scheduled to hold from May 26 to 28 will also focus on the humanitarian challenges facing Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons. On security and governance, the Assembly will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide. Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting. According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.

 

