Buhari departs for AU summit in E’Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed the country to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The summit scheduled to hold from May 26 to 28 will also focus on the humanitarian challenges facing Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons. On security and governance, the Assembly will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide. Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting. According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.
Related Articles
Anambra guber: Appeal Court adjourns ruling on Ozigbo, Uba case
The Court of Appeal Enugu Division on Wednesday adjourned ruling on the appeal brought before it by Mr Valentine Ozigbo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Senator Ugochukwu Uba over the authentic candidate of the PDP for the November 6 Anambra State governorship poll. On July 5, Uba, who is laying claim to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group charges NASS to make food security fundamental right
A non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the agricultural sector, operating under the auspices of Voices for Food Security (VFS) and Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum (NZHF), has called on the National Assembly to pass the constitution amendment bill seeking to make food security a fundamental right. The group is led by VFS Chairman, Prof. G. B. Ayoola, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Time for Nigerian youths to vote for right candidate, says Ex-DIG Osayande
A retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Parry Osayande, yesterday said the 2023 general election is the right time for Nigerian youths, who constitute majority of the voting population to vote the right people, cashing in on the provisions of the new Electoral Act, which tried to reduce the possibility of rigging. He also backed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)