Buhari departs for London’s education summit, check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed for London to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021- 2025.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who is also billed to hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will stay back in the United Kingdom for a scheduled check-up. Buhari will return to the country in the second week of August, according to Adesina.

 

Buhari had in June postponed an earlier appointment with his doctors in London. No official reasons were given for the postponement.

The education summit, the release said, would be co-hosted by the British Prime Minister and President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

 

Accosting to Adesina, the summit will provide  a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices. It would also offer an opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

 

“Deliberations at the summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now?

 

Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others,” he said.

 

Accompanying the President were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar

