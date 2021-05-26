News

Buhari describes Education Minister as master of innovative ideas at 67

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described his Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu as a master of innovative ideas as he clocks 67 Thursday.
In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu the President joined family, friends and well-wishers to congratulate the minister.
Buhari said from his decades-long association with Adamu, some of the characteristics that marked him out of the crowd are “his insightful ideas and motivational thoughts.”
The President said he was pleased that the country’s education sector was moving ahead with energy, innovation and excellence due to the minister’s strong will.
“Happy Birthday to our respectable Minister of Education, wishing you many more happy returns of the day!” he said.

