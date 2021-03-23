Buhari describes Katsina fire as horrific

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the fire that engulfed the Katsina Central Market as horrific.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President expressed sadness over the fire which destroyed hundreds of shops and billions of naira worth of wares.

Buhari said, “I am extremely sad to hear the tragic news about the fire in Katsina market this morning.

My thoughts are with those who lost their valued wares, and in some of the cases, entire savings. I have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance urgently

