Buhari describes SGF, Mustapha, as dedicated civil servant at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as a dedicated public servant, saying that the nation’s Covid-19 management under him was worthy of praise. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in a statement on the occasion of Mustapha’s 65th birthday anniversary. He said that “since his appointment as SGF, my respect and admiration for Mustapha have grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.” “Mr. Mustapha is a remarkably competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues,” and commended him for “playing a big part in the nation’s unparalleled success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.
