Buhari destroying Nigeria's global image –HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over the ban placed on Twitter’s operations in the country. The group said the President and the misguided people working with him have finally uncovered the dictatorial tendencies hidden beneath their hearts when they were canvassing for votes.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, the National Coordinator of HURIWA, in a statement, urged the President to rescind his decision and allow Nigerians enjoy their constitutional rights to freedom of expression. He noted that the ban on Twitter and other unpopular policies of Buhari’s administration, were making a mockery of democracy and other values which the global communities are embibbing for socio-economic development. Onwubiko said: “The ban imposed on the use of the social media platform (twitter) is extremely damaging to the global brand of Nigeria and portraying the country like an entity that is unstable and suffers from tyranny of ignorance.

“We regret to state that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to unilaterally order millions of Nigerians making use of the services offered by twitter to stop, has inflicted unprecedented damage to Nigeria’s international brand. The arbitrary policy of banning Nigerians from enjoying their fundamental freedoms of association and expression has not only painted Nigeria as an emerging dictatorship but as a political entity that is going back to the primitive state of nature.”

