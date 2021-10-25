Buhari determined to tag IPOB terrorist group – Presidency

The Presidency yesterday said President Muhammmadu Buhari’s government was redoubling efforts to have the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) designated as terrorist group.

This came when bandits attacking military formations in the North-West and North-Central were yet to be proscribed and designated as such despite stringent calls.

It could be recalled that the United States of America had recently cautioned that the use of Tucano Fighter Jets be limited on terrorists in the country meaning that it would be restricted to be used on Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Designating IPOB as terrorist group would then mean that the deadly Tucano jets could be deployed to the South-East. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this yesterday in a release responding to an article in an international magazine, The Economist.

He said the resilience and fortitude of patriotic Nigerians would see the nation through the difficult times. Shehu said the Economist was correct to have concluded that the multifarious challenges facing the country came to a head under Buhari’s administration saying that those challenges were not frontally addressed by his predecessors.

He said: “It is only the Buhari administration that has now sought to intervene against the kidnapping and banditry that has been a simmering threat for far longer.

“It is only this President’s government which has taken on IPOB, the violent terrorist group which bombs police stations and offices of security agencies, while also threatening those who break their Monday-sit-ins whilst claiming the mantle of forebears who half a century ago fought a civil war.”

