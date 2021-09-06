News Top Stories

Buhari directs establishment of farm estates in 108 senatorial districts

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to set up integrated farm estates in108 senatorial districts across the country.

 

This came as women in 40 locations including those in Abia State are to get fish villages that will enable them, especially Internally Displaced People (IDPs) engage in vocations that would enable them fend for themselves.

 

Briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend, the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Paul Ikonne, called on governors to key into the President’s desire to make land available for farm estates to be established, in order to provide jobs for unemployed youths as well as use them to achieve food security within a short period of time.

 

 

 

According to Ikonne, the Kogi State government has donated 700 hectares of land to the NALDA for the integrated land estate, while 100 hectares of land donated by the Ogun State government has been cleared. He said the President was committed to and working towards ensuring that the country achieved food security

