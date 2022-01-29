Buhari directs federal, state agencies to give succour to Onitsha market fire victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed relevant federal and state agencies to provide succour to victims of recent Onitsha Market fire victims. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also called on public spirited individuals and corporate organisations to assist those whose means of livelihood have been affected by the unfortunate incidents. The President extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the incident at the Main Market and Relief Market, which reportedly destroyed several goods.
