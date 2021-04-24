News

Buhari directs Ngige, Gambari, others to intervene in JUSUN strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and other relevant stakeholders to intervene by meeting with the leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), in order to end the lingering strike. The union had on April 6 embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy of the nation’s judiciary. Even when the governors announced their readiness to commence the implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies and judiciary as directed by Presidential Order 10, JUSUN has yet to call off its strike.

Briefing State House Correspondents after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, Ngige said the directive followed his presentation of the various unions’ demands to the President for his intervention. He said: “We reviewed what have been done.

The Chief of Staff did what we call in labour palance tripartite plus arrangement by engaging them, both parties conceded; Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the heads of courts, state judges, the unions and the Presidential Implementation Committee of Executive Order 10 led by the Attorney General, but standing in for him by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary. “So, we reviewed where they are. We had a twist two days ago because the arrangement they had with the Chief of Staff had to be altered when the governors got back to their forum.

“As the conciliator, when they presented the two papers, one from the Solicitor General and another one from the Director General (DG) of the NGF, I had to tell them that we have to reconcile those papers, because the areas that they differ are very fundamental areas in terms of the execution of Sections 83 and 162. “We need the governors to touch this among themselves and come back, because in consultation, I receive documents, issues from the unions, and the NBA, and even the representative of the heads of courts on one side, and then from these government people of NGF, and the Solicitor General of the Federation representing Attorney General.

“So, if the government papers are not on the same page, then the discussion will be very difficult and fruitless. So, that is where we are. The minister added that he briefed the President on the agreement government had with the health workers on the need for a review of their hazard allowance. On plans to get ASUP to end the ongoing strike, Ngige said if they are not able to resolve the matter as an inhouse matter at the Education Ministry’s level, his ministry would be forced to intervene because a lot of the matters raised by ASUP applies to the universities union.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sagay, Ahamba, Olorundare: £4.5m Ibori loot belongs to Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The £4.5 million allegedly looted by former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and stashed in the United Kingdom (UK), belongs to the oil-rich state, and must be so designated. Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay, Chief Mike Ahamba, and Mr. Israel Olorundare – all of whom are Senior Advocates […]
News Top Stories

Ramaphosa: Africa needs concessional loans to recover from COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A loans to recover from COVID-19 Paul Ogbuokiri with agency reports Access to loans on favourable terms will be crucial to Africa’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.     Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing Chair of the African Union (AU), told the bloc’s summit that even […]
News

U.S. Congress blames Boeing, FAA failures for 737 MAX crashes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the “horrific culmination” of failures by the plane maker and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. The crashes “were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake, or mismanaged event,” the House Transportation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica