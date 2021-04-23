Buhari directs Ngige, Gambari, others to settle JUSUN strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and other relevant stakeholders to intervene by meeting with the leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), in order to end the lingering strike.

The union had on April 6 embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy of the nation’s judiciary.

Even when the governors announced their readiness to commence the implementation of financial autonomy for state assemblies and judiciary as directed by Presidential Order 10, the JUSUN has yet to call off its strike.

Briefing State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, the Labour and Employment Minister said the directive followed his presentation of the various unions demands to the President for his intervention.

He said: “We reviewed what have been done. The Chief of Staff did what we call in labour palance tripartite plus arrangement by engaging them, both parties conceded; Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the heads of courts, state judges, the unions and the Presidential Implementation Committee for of Executive Order 10 led by the Attorney General, but standing in for him by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary.

“So, we reviewed where they are. We had a twist two days ago because the arrangement they had with the Chief of Staff had to be altered when the governors got back to their forum.

“As the conciliator, when they presented the two papers, one from the Solicitor General and another one from the Director General (DG) of the NGF, I had to tell them that we have to reconcile those papers, because the areas that they differ are very fundamental areas in terms of the execution of Sections 83 and 162.

“We need the governors to touch this among themselves and come back, because in consultation, I receive documents, issues from the unions, and the NBA, and even the representative of the heads of courts on one side, and then from these government people of NGF, and the Solicitor General of the Federation representing the Attorney General.

“So, if the government papers are not on the same page, then the discussion will be very difficult and fruitless. So, that is where we are.

“As I finish from here, I’m going to do another meeting with the Chief of Staff so that we can make a move. The President has directed that we meet and study the situation so that we can advise the government side on what is best for the situation.

“Nobody is happy that the courts are closed. There are grievious implications for the country if suspects cannot be taken to court for them to be remanded or put on bail.”

The minister added that he briefed the President on the agreement government had with the health workers on the need for a review of their hazard allowance.

Like this: Like Loading...