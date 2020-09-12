Buhari directs Ngige to meet NLC, TUC, CSOs, others over economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, to meet with the organised labour and representatives of the civil societies on the state of the nation’s economy and its effects on the generality of Nigerians. Ngige, who disclosed this yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the meeting would be held today, in Abuja. Recall that the Federal Government had approved the hike on the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff with attendant uproar from organised labour and the generality of Nigerians.

The upsurge in the prices of food and other commodities has equally made life difficult for the people. Considering the state of the nation, the organised labour and civil society organisations have vowed to stage protests against the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff. Ngige, while speaking with journalists, said: “The President has approved for us to have a bigger government side meeting with the organised private labour; all the government institutions that have to do with the finances of government so that we meet with them and show them the books.

“So, the invitation is going out to them this afternoon, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates or supporters and friends in the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). “The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. So, I will relate more with the Chief of Staff to the President and the leadership of the unions today so that we do this meeting tomorrow. “At the meeting, government finances, challenges and everything will be laid bare on the table. Their own fears and what they think is also good for the Nigerian people especially the workers, they will also table it so that we look at it.”

Ngige said the recent hike in electricity tariff was done by the regulatory body based on certain realities confronting the sector. The minister said: “The electricity tariff, as you know, the Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the increase based on certain electricity bands R1 and R2 and even in the R2 band, you have soft bands so that we can protect the rural poor and people who are in the suburbs. “We are going to look at them holistically because we want a stable labour industrial union in the country.

“So, the President has been briefed and he is in tune and has given the support to talk to everybody we need to talk to.” On the planned strike by the tripartite unions of the non-academic staff unions of universities, Ngige said the government was aware of their plans and had already invited them to a meeting to address their concerns.

“The tripartite unions of university system including some colleges of education and some hospitals; Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), we have invited them to a meeting. “The leadership met with me last week and the major thrust of the challenges they have is on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) system. “They claimed and alleged that the IPPIS system is over deducting some line items like taxes, the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes; they claimed the IPPIS system is charging more than they are supposed to debit.

Like this: Like Loading...