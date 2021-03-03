Top Stories

Buhari directs security agents to shoot anyone seen with AK-47

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, says President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to shoot anyone seen with an AK-47.
Shehu, who disclosed this in an interview with the BBC, said the president directed a clampdown on bandits who have refused to surrender.
On the efforts being made to rid Zamfara and other northern states of bandits, Shehu said the government is resorting to lethal force.
“The president has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47,” he said in the interview monitored by online newspaper, TheCable.
“He ordered that whoever is seen with terrible weapons at all should be shot immediately.”

The presidential spokesperson also said the Federal Government  declared Zamfara a no-fly zone following intelligence that arms were being transported to the bandits with private jets.
He said the jets are also used to cart away gold from the state to Dubai, which, according to him, prompted the ban on mining activities also announced on Tuesday.
“These jets are being used to pick up gold that is being mined in some parts of Zamfara and exported. This is strong because at the moment,” he said.
“There is a Nigerian gold market in Dubai. The government is losing, the people of this country are losing, that’s why it is said that gold mining is banned for those who are not made by the government.”
The ban on mining activities in Zamfara was first announced in April 2017 amid reports that actors going after the state’s gold reserves are fuelling its security crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Rice smuggling threatens N3.4trn investment, 13m jobs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Processors fret, seek strict action   Foreign rice smuggling into Nigeria is back in full swing after its decimation by security forces sometime ago, Rice  Processors Association of Nigeria (RPAN) alerted the Federal Government at the weekend. Unless government rises to the occasion and arrests the trend quickly, RPAN said the little gains recorded in […]
News Top Stories

Attack on Zulum: We’re all vulnerable – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigerian governors said the attack on Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum by members of Boko Haram sect has exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.”   Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, expressed […]
News Top Stories

Local govt presence’ll reduce security challenges –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the presence of elected local government administrations, would to a large extent, improve the security situation in the country.   According to a statement Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Lawan made this expression while speaking to journalists in his home town, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica