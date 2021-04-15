News

Buhari displeased over killing of 12 soldiers in Benue

*We are disappointed but not discouraged, Defence Minister

President Mohammadu Buhari Thursday registered his profound anger and displeasure over the killing of 12 Nigerian soldiers including a captain in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by militia youths.
The President conveyed his grievances through the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) during a courtesy visit on Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi.
He expressed deep sadness and disappointment over the killings and called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.
The Defence Minister, who was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other top military officers, noted, however, that the incident will not discourage the military from carrying out its duty of protecting lives of the people.
General Magashi said: “Barbarism and anything that tries to make the country ungovernable would not be accepted by the President Buhari administration.”
He maintained that for the morale of the soldiers to be restored, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.
He pointed out that they were also in the state to restore confidence in the troops.

