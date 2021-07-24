News

Buhari donates 22 cows to military officers in Katsina, returns to Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and his home town, Daura, Katsina State, before returning to Abuja after eight days working visit. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force base in Katsina, the state capital and five each to the Battalion and the Air Force base in Daura.

The soldiers on guard duty at the residence were given two. Buhari, who celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir festival in Daura, during the visit commissioned Zobe Regional Water project, which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state, and the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate that will create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock. He also commissioned a 50 kilometre Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-ma council. On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave them 2 cows, one million naira and 20 bags of rice.

Buhari also hosted Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and some lawmakers, 12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly and some top government officials like the GMD NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari and Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

