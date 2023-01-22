Buhari dragged to court over failure to reverse ‘unlawful’ electricity tariff hike

President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, over the failure to reverse the increase in electricity tariff, and to probe the spending of public funds as ‘investments and bailouts’ to DisCos and GenCos since 2005.

The legal offensive was launched by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which joined the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, as respondents in the suit.

It would be recalled that consequent upon the reported approval by the NERC, electricity tariffs were increased across DisCos in the country in December 2022.

Several prepaid customers have reportedly confirmed the increase. Bit The Minister of Power and NERC have refused to confirm or deny the increase.

In suit number FHC/L/CS/99/2023, SERAP is asking the court to “compel President Buhari to direct the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to reverse the unlawful, unjust, and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff.”

The human rights group is further praying the court to compel President Buhari to direct the AGF, Malami (SAN) and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate the spending of public funds as investments and bailouts to DisCos and GenCos since 2005.

