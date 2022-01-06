Buhari drops Ararume, appoints Okadigbo as NNPC board chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Margret, widow of ex-President of the Senate Dr Chuba Okadigbo, as Chairman of the Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. Dr Okadigbo, who died years ago, was Buhari’s running mate in the 2003 presidential election. On September 19, 2021 Buhari named ex-representative of Imo North in the Senate Ifeanyi Ararume, who is locked in a battle with Governor Hope Uzodimma over the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, as Chairman of the board.

However, the inauguration of the board was controversially suspended. In a release yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said the appointment was in line with the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. He appointed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company and Umar Ajiya as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Others are Dr Tajudeen Umar (North-East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North-Central), Mohammed Lawal (North-West), Henry Obih (South- East), Constance Harry Marshal (South-South) and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South-West).

“The appointments were to take effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited,” the statement said. Buhari also appointed Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). They are Dr Nuhu Habib (Kano), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (Imo), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning; Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (Delta), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Jide Adeola (Kogi), Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration. Earlier appointed were the Board Chairman, CEO, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management, and Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts.

The new appointees at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority are Francis Alabo Ogaree (Rivers), Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing; Mustapha Lamorde (Adamawa), Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; Mansur Kuliya (Kano), Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund; Bashir Sadiq (Sokoto), Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration; and Dr Zainab Gobir (Kwara), Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning. They join the Board Chairman, Executive Director, Downstream Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, the CEO, and Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, who had earlier been appointed. For the Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund, the new Council members are Mr Effiong Abia (Akwa Ibom), Bobboi Ahmed (Adamawa), and Abdullahi Bukar (Katsina).

