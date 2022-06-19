Buhari: Ekiti victory an affirmation of APC’s acceptance

…says it’s a good omen for 2023 general elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the victory recorded by Biodun Oyebanji on the paltform of the ruling party in Ekiti State governorship election as an affirmation of the acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Sunday, the President, who congratulated Oyebanji, also charged him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

The President said the victory was well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the state and the party before his nomination as the standard bearer.

Buhari also rejoiced with the APC Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” the President said.

He charged all APC members across and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month.

